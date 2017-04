Something happy for Easter weekend.

Alma Deutscher: Born February 2005 in Oxford.

In response to her music – some people have said that one should not compose beautiful melodies in the 21st century, but that music must reflect the complexity and ugliness of the modern world.

Her answer !

“But I think that these people just got a little bit confused. If the world is so ugly, then what’s the point of making it even uglier with ugly music?”.