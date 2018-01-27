UK Weather.

Getting better at keeping warm after being back in UK for a few months now; had snow, rain (lots!) wind & what purports to be sunshine.

The grass is always greener on the other side, I remember Shams on the day this was made.

Love the new house, although still a few boxes that need emptying, that is the trouble with merging two houses into one.

Got all my camera & darkroom gear unpacked and apart from one problem with some marks on the 35ti (seem to have come off the bag I packed it in, almost like a dye staining some of the metal). Everything else seems ok, which is a compliment to the packers & shipper in Oman, especially as they stored it for 5 months. More than I can say about the ones in UK, very slipshod in their packing & a lot more expensive!

Lots more unpacking and I forgot how many books we have, although after years of wishing for a room dedicated as a library, we now have one 🙂 I will even (eventually) have a new darkroom. Will also find time for some pictures of Driffield & the surrounding area, the canal looks very photogenic.

One thing I do find strange is the pace of life, far more hectic here than Oman, not sure I like it very much, not to mention the background noise everywhere one goes. The best thing though is no longer being required to have my phone with me all the time and no alarm clock. Must escape to the mountains this summer; Wales, Scotland or the Lake District, somewhere tranquil.