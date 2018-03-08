Anouar Brahem à Coutances.

Music on YouTube.

This is a good version of  ‘Astounding Eyes of Rita’ with a lot of improvisation.
I remember going to a party quite a few years ago (excuse for drinking some beers with good people) at Khasab Oman; they had a local Oud player as guest of honour who when improvising was amazing. This reminds me of that evening, although I think we all got a little less compos mentis than we should have been.  😎

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

