Anouar Brahem à Coutances.

This is a good version of ‘Astounding Eyes of Rita’ with a lot of improvisation.

I remember going to a party quite a few years ago (excuse for drinking some beers with good people) at Khasab Oman; they had a local Oud player as guest of honour who when improvising was amazing. This reminds me of that evening, although I think we all got a little less compos mentis than we should have been. 😎

