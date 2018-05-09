Part of The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. David A Lockwood colour. 09/05/2018 Early morning light. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedArchitectureOmanSQGMThe Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 09/05/2018
2 thoughts on “Part of The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.”
Elegant beauty!
Yes, the whole building is the same.
It was nice walking around the extensive gardens as well, especially on a cool morning.