Illusion of light – I lost control of the highlights but it was the only way I could keep this illusion.
SQGM – optical illusion.
2 thoughts on “SQGM – optical illusion.”
Beautiful photos with a lot of depth and interesting reflections on the floor.
Thank you, early morning and only lasted for a short period before the sun moved. I was Lucky being in that part of the building just at the right time.