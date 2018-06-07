Palm Grove. David A Lockwood Black & White. 07/06/2018 Palm Grove. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedOmanTreeTrees Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 07/06/2018
4 thoughts on “Palm Grove.”
Beautiful!
Thanks, it was a place called Birkat al Mouz: which loosely translated means “a pool of bananas”.
enchanting
Thanks – yes it was the end of a very early morning walk, part of a most enjoyable day.