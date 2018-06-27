Pat Metheny – The Sound Of Silence. David A Lockwood Music on YouTube. 27/06/2018 Enjoy. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedMusic I like. Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 27/06/2018
2 thoughts on “Pat Metheny – The Sound Of Silence.”
thank you David, I did enjoy, very much. I needed such beauty in my world today.
Thank you !!
It is always good hearing from someone who I have made just that little bit happier with one of my posts.