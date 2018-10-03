Early morning light. David A Lockwood colour. 03/10/2018 Just as the sun comes up: from my colour files. Camping in the desert is always special, particularly when popping out of a nice warm sleeping bag into a cold dawn and seeing images like this. Like this:Like Loading... Related Taggeddesert Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 03/10/2018
6 thoughts on “Early morning light.”
Ah, the beauty of a desert morning!
Yes, nothing quite like it.
That’s incredible: I’ve never seen such a welcoming and mellow dawn before. The dull light is much more pleasing than the more obnoxious sunrises I’m accustomed to.
It was a cold morning, but the mist cleared and no wind.
I have another image of dawn with a sandstorm building up, almost the same spot. will look for it & post.
Excellent.
Many thanks.