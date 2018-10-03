Early morning light.

colour.

Just as the sun comes up: from my colour files.

Camping in the desert is always special, particularly when popping out of a nice warm sleeping bag into a cold dawn and seeing images like this.

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

6 thoughts on "Early morning light.

    1. It was a cold morning, but the mist cleared and no wind.
      I have another image of dawn with a sandstorm building up, almost the same spot. will look for it & post.

