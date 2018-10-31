Dreamland

by Lewis Carroll

When midnight mists are creeping,

And all the land is sleeping,

Around me tread the mighty dead,

And slowly pass away.

Lo, warriors, saints, and sages,

From out the vanished ages,

With solemn pace and reverend face

Appear and pass away.

The blaze of noonday splendour,

The twilight soft and tender,

May charm the eye: yet they shall die,

Shall die and pass away.

But here, in Dreamland’s centre,

No spoiler’s hand may enter,

These visions fair, this radiance rare,

Shall never pass away.

I see the shadows falling,

The forms of old recalling;

Around me tread the mighty dead,

And slowly pass away.