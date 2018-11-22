Moon Light. David A Lockwood Black & White. 22/11/201822/11/2018 Moon light – tree on rocks: Jebel Akhdar. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedJebel AkhdarOman Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 22/11/201822/11/2018
4 thoughts on “Moon Light.”
Tranquil, calming, and beautiful. Fantastic.
A place I would picnic or camp near. Hidden from the dirt track road and only seen if you knew it was there.
Mystical but very pleasant!
Thanks, it was made in a lovely hidden gorge at about 6000ft.