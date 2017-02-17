Nikon 35Ti – Jebel Shams No3.

Tree & rocks-no3-Shams – with diffusion using Cokin filter held in front of lens.
Nikon 35Ti – Kodak T-Max 100 (old style) in Microdol-x @ 1+3.
Category: Black & White. Tagged: Kodak Microdol-X, Kodak T-max 100, Nikon 35Ti, Shams., Tree, Tree & rock
I like this version.
🙂
So do I – I’ve a penchant for diffused and tone images, which has probably not gone unnoticed 😎
