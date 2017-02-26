Black & white toned prints.

Arches
Arches -no2
Out of the blinding sun
Steps
Sack curtain
bowl in alcove

Making prints from images taken earlier at Ziki – converted to B&W, toned & diffused:  printed on Canon Platinum Pro Matte paper.

