Black & white toned prints.

Making prints from images taken earlier at Ziki – converted to B&W, toned & diffused: printed on Canon Platinum Pro Matte paper.
Stunning work! Stunning details
Thanks very much,
I am trying to put together about 20 prints for a project. These are the first & with luck, inspiration will stay with me.
Exquisite set, David. The light, tones and compositions are beautifully done.
Thanks Jane,
Had some new paper and inks for the printer – so I needed to drag myself away from film processing for a while.
