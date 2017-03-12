Dhofar No3.

Flamingos and the wrong lens (never the right lens when it is wanted !) ho well, it was nice seeing them.

It was a great week with lots of archaeological sites visited: Triliths which are unusual rows of stones from the Iron Age, within the period 400 BCE. – 300 CE. Rock Art from about the second millennium BCE.

Three trading centres of both frankincense and horses from around 1st century CE, and back to the 2nd century BCE.