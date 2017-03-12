Dhofar No3.

Flamingos and the wrong lens (never the right lens when it is wanted !) ho well, it was nice seeing them.
It was a great week with lots of archaeological sites visited: Triliths which are unusual rows of stones from the Iron Age, within the period 400 BCE. – 300 CE. Rock Art from about the second millennium BCE.
Three trading centres of both frankincense and horses from around 1st century CE, and back to the 2nd century BCE.
TERRIF shot…and a fabulous journey. Oh envy BTW on a different “long ago”, good book “Under Another Sky” Journeys in Roman Britain. Just finished 2nd read. Nothing to do with travel but a smashing deep study of Roman occupation and sites in UK. Writing a fab balance of incisive and lingering. She knows her stuff. And great history bien sur. By Charlotte Higgins.
Thanks – yes it was a good trip & lots of photographs.
Looked at the book & put it in my wish list.
Did you ever get down this end of the country ?
I always seem to leave the long ‘birding’ telephoto lens at home when I see great bird shots too.
I usually take a good selection when I go out & about. Packing food, tent & water because of not being sure of accommodation and giving some flexibility, I only took the minimum of stuff.
I also didn’t expect to see them, should have known better 🙂