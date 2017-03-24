Two trees – Dhofar mountains.
Category: Black & White. Tagged: Dhofar, Tree, Trees
What a GREAT pair of trees. Superb image.
Thank you – it was a lucky find, just got out of the car for a short break from looking for the tomb of Job; Jebal Qara near Salalah: although Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Turkey all say they have a location for the tomb.
Mentioned in the Book of Ezekiel, Epistle of James and the Qur’an so who knows which is the right place.
looks somewhat like a Caspar David Friedrich painting
That this image made you think of him is a compliment indeed – not deserved but I will take it anyway 🙂
His the ‘The Tree of Crows’
Copyright:
All images appearing in this web site are the exclusive property of David A Lockwood
