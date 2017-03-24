Two trees – Dhofar mountains.

Two trees - Dhofar mountains.Two trees – Dhofar mountains.

 Category: Black & White.      Tagged: , ,

4 Comments on “Two trees – Dhofar mountains.

    • Thank you – it was a lucky find, just got out of the car for a short break from looking for the tomb of Job; Jebal Qara near Salalah: although Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Turkey all say they have a location for the tomb.
      Mentioned in the Book of Ezekiel, Epistle of James and the Qur’an so who knows which is the right place.

      Reply

    • That this image made you think of him is a compliment indeed – not deserved but I will take it anyway 🙂
      His the ‘The Tree of Crows’

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You should see 11 shades from white to black.
Previous posts
Click image twice for better quality.
Click tags for more images.
March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Information about photographs.

Copyright:

All images appearing in this web site are the exclusive property of David A Lockwood but if you would like to use any of them please contact me – I will probably say yes.

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

%d bloggers like this: