The Ghubrah Bowl depression No2.

The Ghubrah Bowl depression.
Ahem – what IS the Ghubrah Bowl depression…a geological oddity caused by what?
…
I am not geologically literate !
As far as I understand these things: The Ghubrah Bowl was formed because Permian sandstones, siltstones & conglomerates were eroded out from much harder Pre-Cambrian Diamictites & Permian Carbonates; forming the ridge of mountains surrounding the area. Some of these are more than 700 million years old & deposited by glacial action when Oman was nearer the equator & most of the earth was covered in ice, the “snowball earth” theory.
