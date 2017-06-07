Wadi Darbat.

It may look nice but the water might contain the Schistosomiasis parasitic worm; giving a disease commonly known as bilharzia. The way to avoid this nasty little critter is by not going into the water with bare feet, swimming, washing & certainly not drinking it. I will add here that due to the work of the Ministry of Health its prevalence in the only risk area Dhofar, is now ≤ 1% according to the latest reports I can find, but better safe than sorry.