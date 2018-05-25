Wadi in flood – made about seven years ago.
I got wet feet that day, just gave up trying to keep my boots dry; fortunately double socks kept my feet from chafing and the boots soon dried.
Wadi in flood.
4 thoughts on “Wadi in flood.”
Those are exciting photos! That was a wonderful opportunity to see water flowing there.
It’s always a bit of an adventure going into the wadis after rain. Paying close attention to the weather is a must, several people have died by not doing so!
Those rocks didn’t move themselves, most of them came down in a great storm around the late 1800’s and again during cyclone Gonu.
Gorgeous!
Thank you.