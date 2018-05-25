Wadi in flood.

colour.

Wadi in flood – made about seven years ago.
I got wet feet that day, just gave up trying to keep my boots dry; fortunately double socks kept my feet from chafing and the boots soon dried.

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

Published

Wadi in flood.

    1. It’s always a bit of an adventure going into the wadis after rain. Paying close attention to the weather is a must, several people have died by not doing so!
      Those rocks didn’t move themselves, most of them came down in a great storm around the late 1800’s and again during cyclone Gonu.

      Reply

