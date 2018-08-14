Sunlight on door No2. David A Lockwood colour. 14/08/201814/08/2018 Sunlight on door No2. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedCameraDoor.History of OmanRuins Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 14/08/201814/08/2018
2 thoughts on “Sunlight on door No2.”
I like imagining moving through the space in your photograph, the color, the ancient (or at least very old) subject, and your composition—a lot.
Many thanks Linda,
Appreciate the kind comment.