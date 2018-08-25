Intricately carved door.
Nikon D800 with Afs 35mm f1.4G.
I have a B&W version of this door made around November 2014 : where does the time go !
Published by David A Lockwood
Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).
Published
2 thoughts on “Intricately carved door.”
Beautiful, David, and the stones in front add interest.
Thank you Jane, yes the steps got missed on the B&W version: 50mm lens if I recall, more wriggle room with the 35mm.