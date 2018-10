Nets – Masirah: Nikon F4 / Nikkor 50mm f1.8 D. On T-Max 400 in T-Max developer.

This one was posted here in 2013 but was made around the beginning of 1990 if I remember correctly, just before the first Gulf War.

Will print and add it to two others I am working on for (I hope) a triptych.

P.s. This is the problem with going through old negatives: either I can’t decide, think I can do better printing or scanning and will it work with others I would like to use. Hummmm decisions.