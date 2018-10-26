Another garden flower image. David A Lockwood Black & White. 26/10/201826/10/2018 Just another flower: breaking my compositional rules a little. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedFlowers. Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 26/10/201826/10/2018
4 thoughts on “Another garden flower image.”
this beautiful monochrome shows perfectly all the details of this beautiful flower.
Many thanks & much appreciated, pleased you liked it.
Exquisite photograph!
Thank you, pleased you liked it.