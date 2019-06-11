Jousting – Castle Howard.

An enjoyable afternoon watching jousting.

Jousting is a martial game between two horsemen wielding lances with blunted tips. Each participant trying hard to strike the opponent while riding towards him at high speed. The objective being to break the lance on the opponent’s shield or unhorse him.

We were very luck because although the weather was somewhat overcast, there was no rain, even though the going was rather soft from the previous days rain, it did not seem to upset the horses or riders.

 

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

7 thoughts on “Jousting – Castle Howard.

    1. Yes, at least 3 groups that I know of and they take it quite serious. Excellent horses, very good riders and they hit each other hard enough to break lances and sometimes knock an opponent off his horse.

