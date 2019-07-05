En route – Jebel Shams Oman. David A Lockwood Black & White. 05/07/2019 En route – Jebel Shams Oman: from my files. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedJebelShams.TreeTree & rockTrees Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 05/07/2019
6 thoughts on “En route – Jebel Shams Oman.”
I’ve commented on your photos of this area before: this could be the Mojave Desert. This is a beautifully composed shot.
Many thanks Michael.
It’s about 6500ft, just off a dirt track on the route that eventually reaches the top of Jebel Shams at 10,000ft.
A place near where I would sometimes camp, there is hidden water available all year, no matter what the weather. But if I was on my way to the top for work, it would be a stopping point.
At about 7000ft there is now a tourist holiday area (still a hard drive for the unprepared) but it is getting developed bit by bit 😔
I have been very lucky to have seen it while it was still a remote and unspoilt area.
You are extremely lucky. Your photographs of this area are fantastic.
Thank you very much, it is a country that I will always hold in very great regard.
Oh I love this soooooo much. What a great scene. Has a very cinematic feel to it. Like something from a John Ford movie. Jebel Shams has beens a very good subject for you. Beautifully done.
Thanks Terry, much appreciated.
Shams was a place of work and leasure that I enjoyed exploring for many years.
Some of it unknown by outsiders until very recently.