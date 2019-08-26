2 thoughts on “Whitby – Mid 1970’s No6..

  1. from here, I hear the slight hum of the engine, people who are called from afar, the merchants of the market (which we do not see in the photo) call the customers and sell their merchandise
    I really like this monochrome

    1. You describe early morning in 1970’s Whitby very well. When all the fishing boats would return from a night out, especially if it had been a good catch; the place was full of noisy activity.
      Thank you.

