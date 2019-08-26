Whitby – Mid 1970’s No6.. David A Lockwood Black & White. 26/08/201926/08/2019 From my negative files: Whitby – mid 1970’s. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedHistory of EnglandWhitby Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 26/08/201926/08/2019
2 thoughts on “Whitby – Mid 1970’s No6..”
from here, I hear the slight hum of the engine, people who are called from afar, the merchants of the market (which we do not see in the photo) call the customers and sell their merchandise
I really like this monochrome
You describe early morning in 1970’s Whitby very well. When all the fishing boats would return from a night out, especially if it had been a good catch; the place was full of noisy activity.
Thank you.