Pump room – Bath.

Black & White.

From my negative files: Nikon 35Ti on Ilford HP5 plus @ 320asa

The Pump room – Bath: The novelist Jane Austen mentions both Bath and the Pump room in her novels Northanger Abbey and Persuasion.
Known for providing a rather (for me) obnoxious warm mineral water, that has been renowned for its restorative powers since before Roman times.

