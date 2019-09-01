From my negative files: Nikon 35Ti on Ilford HP5 plus @ 320asa
The Pump room – Bath: The novelist Jane Austen mentions both Bath and the Pump room in her novels Northanger Abbey and Persuasion.
Known for providing a rather (for me) obnoxious warm mineral water, that has been renowned for its restorative powers since before Roman times.
6 thoughts on “Pump room – Bath.”
Did you get an afternoon tea while you were here?! Great photo!! 😀
Thanks and yes, although when we arrived the place looked full. But lucky enough to get a table without much of a wait.
I love this photo! It’s simple, but there’s something both haunting and reassuring about it.
Thanks, it was a lucky quick image as the place was quite full of people.
what a wonderful inviting image. So warm and welcoming. Really well done!
Many thanks, appreciated.