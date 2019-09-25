The Grwyne Fawr river – Wales No3. David A Lockwood colour. 25/09/201925/09/2019 The Grwyne Fawr river Wales No3. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedFuji XF 27mm f2.8 lensFuji Xpro1TreeTree & rockTreesWalesWater Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 25/09/201925/09/2019
3 thoughts on “The Grwyne Fawr river – Wales No3.”
on this picture and those of the other days, if you listen, we can hear the water streaming between the stones
I think Laura Gilpin the American photographer said:-
A river seems a magic thing. A magic, moving, living part of the very earth itself.
I do not know this photographer, but thank you for this sentence coming from her who speaks of the river with love it seems to me