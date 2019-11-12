A Kissing gate.

Black & White., Information.

This gate (a short cut from where my daughter lives) leads to the Black Horse pub (see thumbnail image below) whose building dates from the 14th century.

The Black Horse pub – Clapton in Gordano.
Some very nice beer can be had at this pub.

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

Published

4 thoughts on “A Kissing gate.

    1. Thanks, they are very good because they don’t allow animals through.
      Used for hundreds of years in one form or another. It seems some authorities would like them removed – hummm.

      Reply

