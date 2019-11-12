A Kissing gate. David A Lockwood Black & White., Information. 12/11/201912/11/2019 This gate (a short cut from where my daughter lives) leads to the Black Horse pub (see thumbnail image below) whose building dates from the 14th century. The Black Horse pub – Clapton in Gordano. Some very nice beer can be had at this pub. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedClapton in GordanoSomerset Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 12/11/201912/11/2019
4 thoughts on “A Kissing gate.”
Love the “kissing gate”, such a throwback to a different era.
Thanks, they are very good because they don’t allow animals through.
Used for hundreds of years in one form or another. It seems some authorities would like them removed – hummm.
pretty!
Thank you.