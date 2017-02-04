Interior decoration – abandoned village Ibri.

Interior decoration of rooms in abandoned village of Ibri – a rather more important village on the camel route

between Muscat and Al Buraimi.

A lot of things were traded in Ibri – not all exactly above-board in the old days. In the 1800’s, conflicting descriptions were made by visitors: from it being called a place of vagabonds, scallywags & thieves to the exact opposite, a most friendly & hospitable place. Somewhere in between was probably nearer the truth.

Today it is a modern thriving town that makes visitors very welcome.