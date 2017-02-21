Abandoned farm.
Category: colour. Tagged: History of Oman
wow, beautiful location and wonderful picture
Many thanks, it has still got vast date plantations & nice for a wonder in the cooler months.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new posts via email.
Copyright:
All images appearing in this web site are the exclusive property of David A Lockwood but if you would like to use any of them please contact me – I will probably say yes.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Blog at WordPress.com.
wow, beautiful location and wonderful picture
Many thanks, it has still got vast date plantations & nice for a wonder in the cooler months.