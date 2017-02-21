Derelict – Manah.

Derelict building in Manah.
Nikon F2sb, Nikkor Ai 25-50 f4 zoom lens, fuji Neopan 400 @ 320 Iso in Microdol-x 1+3.
Category: Black & White. Tagged: Fuji Neopan 400, History of Oman, Kodak Microdol-X, Nikkor Ai 25-50 f4 zoom lens, nikon f2sb
Are there lots of these derelicts in Oman?
Yes: until the late 70’s there was only about 4 miles of tarmac road in the whole country. When the present Sultan came to power he embarked on a major modernisation programme, that to some extent, is still going on today.
There is also a cultural thing in that nothing tends to get touched by anyone other than the owners. They move into more modern housing and the old just gets left. Most towns & villages have an abandoned quarter.
Lots of places locked; the owners don’t return and the place just becomes a ruin with just a locked door and not much else but the Jinns (ghosts).
