Early fishing boat construction – Dhofar.

These are examples of a traditional method of sewn-boat construction (no nails) which is no longer carried out in Dhofar: the last person with this skill, died in the 1990’s, although a few still live in the Musandam. (Seminar of Arabian Studies 40)

Archæological evidence from the al-Balid site, of timbers re-used as building materials when boats were no longer sea worthy, indicate that this method of construction in Dhofar is very old.

All the materials come from the Coconut palm – wood, cordage & wadding, with a covering derived from fish oil. The tools used being saw, adze, chisel & hammer, along with a good eye for a straight line & curves – undoubtedly very accomplished carpenters.

 Category: colour., Information.      Tagged: , ,

2 Comments on “Early fishing boat construction – Dhofar.

  1. Fascinating – never knew this – very neat sewing too. Thanks.

    Reply

    • It is a method along with wooden ‘treenails’ that has also been used in Dhow construction for about 2000 years; makes them very flexible, but can limit sail size. Oman probably got this construction method from Kerala India.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You should see 11 shades from white to black.
Previous posts
Click image twice for better quality.
Click tags for more images.
April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Information about photographs.

Copyright:

All images appearing in this web site are the exclusive property of David A Lockwood but if you would like to use any of them please contact me – I will probably say yes.

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

%d bloggers like this: