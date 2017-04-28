These are examples of a traditional method of sewn-boat construction (no nails) which is no longer carried out in Dhofar: the last person with this skill, died in the 1990’s, although a few still live in the Musandam. (Seminar of Arabian Studies 40)
Archæological evidence from the al-Balid site, of timbers re-used as building materials when boats were no longer sea worthy, indicate that this method of construction in Dhofar is very old.
All the materials come from the Coconut palm – wood, cordage & wadding, with a covering derived from fish oil. The tools used being saw, adze, chisel & hammer, along with a good eye for a straight line & curves – undoubtedly very accomplished carpenters.
Fascinating – never knew this – very neat sewing too. Thanks.
It is a method along with wooden ‘treenails’ that has also been used in Dhow construction for about 2000 years; makes them very flexible, but can limit sail size. Oman probably got this construction method from Kerala India.