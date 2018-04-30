Things have changed. Some of us are still true Ents, and lively enough in our fashion, but many are growing sleepy, going tree-ish, as you might say. Most of the trees are just trees, of course; but many are half awake. Some are quite wide awake, and a few are, well, ah, well getting Entish. That is going on all the time. (Treebeard)
I think I was about 17 when I first read this book and have enjoyed reading it on many occasions since: liked the film series, not so much the several wireless versions that have been produced over the years. But the books remain the best way of enjoying the adventures of ‘Middle-earth’ and Hobbits.
Lord of the Rings by J.R.R.Tolkien.
3 thoughts on “A tree on the move.”
I’m with you there! Reading the words of Treebeard made me long to return to Middle-Earth.
Read the books an incredible number of times and I’m not getting tired of them.
The films are OK, quite a lot so, but nothing like the books. I find the films good because Peter Jackson managed to stick quite closely to the Word and to the way I imagined the characters and landscapes.
Anyways, nothing can replace the books! Got 3 sets of them plus the assorted works like The Silmarillion etc
But let’s not talk about ‘The Hobbit’ movies please….
I deliberately didn’t mention the Hobbit film.
Found the Silmarillion rather hard at first reading; my wife made notes on her first attempt. It helped make things and people’s names become clearer.
The Silmarillion is tough, true. But I’m sort of a history buff, real or imaginary and I enjoyed it!
