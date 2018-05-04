Husn Al Heem – Sultanate of Oman. David A Lockwood colour. 04/05/201804/05/2018 A picture postcard version of Husn Al Heem (more commonly known as Nakhal Fort) Al Batinah Region of Oman. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedArchitectureHistory of Oman Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 04/05/201804/05/2018
2 thoughts on “Husn Al Heem – Sultanate of Oman.”
Wow! What a spectacular photo!
Thanks, it surprises me what I have tucked away and forgotten about.