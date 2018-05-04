Decorated old door. David A Lockwood Black & White. 04/05/201804/05/2018 Decorated for luck & welcome. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedDoor.Doors OmanHistory of Oman Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 04/05/201804/05/2018
4 thoughts on “Decorated old door.”
The decoration on this door reminds me of the gates to Moria in The Fellowship of the Ring. Not entirely sure why.
I had a quick look at one of my books & it does have a similarity.
Put some Runes in the border around the edge of the door and it’s clear.
Now we just need a Balrog. I’m pretty sure there’s one in the White House.
😊