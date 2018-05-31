Not made any music posts for some time – here is one of my Jazz favourites.
My SME series III arm and Ariston Transcription turntable.
Got my UK Hi Fi running after many years of being in semi storage, Vinyl was not practical in Oman, if you could even buy any !
I now have my Quad amplifier and record deck playing again; gave it a good service as capacitors do not like long-term storage – some needed replacing as they have a nasty habit of exploding with a messy bang when old and not used.
I don’t only use film cameras, I also have analogue audio 🙂
5 thoughts on “Hi Fi.”
This is really a very beautiful rendition of the music. I remember listening to the same concerto many times in the 60s,.. maybe the version by Miles Davis. It brought me happiness this morning. Thanks.
Pleased you liked it Shimon.
Miles Davis, from the album Sketches of Spain, yes I have that as well.
Right to my taste!
What speakers do xou have with your Quad amp?
Quad 401mk2 with 66 preamp into Platinum Audio PT801’s.
Quad 303/33 and Jim Rogers JR149’S.
All vintage stuff but works very well.
Yummy, nothing like good british audio!!