Not made any music posts for some time – here is one of my Jazz favourites.

My SME series III arm and Ariston Transcription turntable.

Got my UK Hi Fi running after many years of being in semi storage, Vinyl was not practical in Oman, if you could even buy any !

I now have my Quad amplifier and record deck playing again; gave it a good service as capacitors do not like long-term storage – some needed replacing as they have a nasty habit of exploding with a messy bang when old and not used.

I don’t only use film cameras, I also have analogue audio 🙂