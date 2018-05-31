Hi Fi.

colour., Music on YouTube.

Not made any music posts for some time – here is one of my Jazz favourites.

My SME series III arm and Ariston Transcription turntable.

Got my UK Hi Fi running after many years of being in semi storage, Vinyl was not practical in Oman, if you could even buy any !
I now have my Quad amplifier and record deck playing again; gave it a good service as capacitors do not like long-term storage – some needed replacing as they have a nasty habit of exploding with a messy bang when old and not used.
I don’t only use film cameras, I also have analogue audio   🙂

 

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

Published

5 thoughts on “Hi Fi.

  1. This is really a very beautiful rendition of the music. I remember listening to the same concerto many times in the 60s,.. maybe the version by Miles Davis. It brought me happiness this morning. Thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s