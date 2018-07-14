A rock art file that I thought I had lost, have the B&W version here on my blog; also a B&W negative. I knew I had a colour version somewhere and here it is. 🙂 Also its location was not marked on my map, fortunately there was a map reference with the file.
There is a lot going on in this image, at least three different periods, the very early ones being very faint. The disc has been redone twice and as a pair each time, makes me think it could be a tribal sign like Wusum (used by Bedouin for camel identification) and not as thought previously, that it represented the sun.
There are two or even three very faint anthropomorphic images, along with one horse with rider and above it possibly a camel with rider.
4 thoughts on “Rock Art.”
It’s a great image, David. Exceptional.
Thank the Bronze Age, I just plagiarised it. 🙂
But I am glad I found the file again and pleased you like it, many thanks.
Eurasian nomads also had their tribal stamps, the tamga signs.
It seems that most cultures adopted some form of identification symbol. From the simple hand impression in cave art all the way through to the modern horse brand.
A lot of these rock art symbols are still used by desert tribes on their camels, thousand of years later. The same symbol seen in what is now northern Saudi Arabia, can be found in the rock art of Oman and resonably well dated to c.2000 BCE.