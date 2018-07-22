Sand dune No2. David A Lockwood Black & White. 22/07/201822/07/2018 Sand dunes No2. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedOmanSands Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 22/07/201822/07/2018
4 thoughts on “Sand dune No2.”
There is some kind of pitfall in the center… looks so strange.
A depression made by wind, some get quite deep.
Enchanting!
It is one of the things I miss.
Do not like being on a beach (wet sand gets everywhere) but give me desert any time, especially at night.