Jebel sunset. David A Lockwood colour. 26/07/2018 Sunset on the Jebel Akhdar. Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). Published 26/07/2018
2 thoughts on “Jebel sunset.”
Gorgeous: the little town looks so insignificant next to the vastness of the landscape. The dim lighting also gives the image an ethereal feel.
Jebel Akhdar is one of those areas that has managed to embrace modernity but still keep its traditional values.
At 7000ft, It has a history of defying Sultans of the past & invaders; kept the Persians, Portuguese & Brits running around trying to figure out how to subdue the area.
It now has a couple of very nice (expensive) hotels and is no longer isolated from the rest of Oman – thanks to his H.M. Sultan Qaboos there is a very good modern road up the Jebel and all villages have electricity: not so even 10 years ago