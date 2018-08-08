Winter. David A Lockwood Black & White., Quotes & other trivia. 08/08/2018 Just in case there is anyone here in UK who maybe thinks this sunny weather has gone on rather longer than they expected. Sit back & remember what the winter was like – enjoy a good beer and relax: It’s not that hot: 50°C/122°F is hot !! Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedWinter UK Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 08/08/2018