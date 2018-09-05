Tower Tombs at Shir/Jaylah.

From my files: I made several visits after hearing reports by locals describing towers & later reports from a helicopter pilot who noted these strange towers while flying over the area.

See link below for a very detailed and interesting report by: Paul Yule and Gerd Weisgerber on these and other tombs in Oman. Well worth a read.

Link: Tombs in Oman.