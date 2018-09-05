Tower Tombs at Shir/Jaylah.
From my files: I made several visits after hearing reports by locals describing towers & later reports from a helicopter pilot who noted these strange towers while flying over the area.
See link below for a very detailed and interesting report by: Paul Yule and Gerd Weisgerber on these and other tombs in Oman. Well worth a read.
Link: Tombs in Oman.
2 thoughts on “Tower Tombs at Shir/Jaylah.”
A very impressive photograph
Thank you Shimon, It was an area I found fascinating, lots of early history with very little known about the place or people who built the tombs.
Tried to convey that in this image.