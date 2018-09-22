Palm covered walkway. David A Lockwood Black & White. 22/09/2018 Palm covered walkway. Like this:Like Loading... Related Taggedbirkat al mauzBirkat Al Mouz.Palm TreeTreeTrees Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 22/09/2018
6 thoughts on “Palm covered walkway.”
This photo is incredible; at first I thought it was a painting. The colors are almost ethereal.
Thank you, I have been trying to get toned screen images to look as near the colour I get when toning B&W fibre papers in the darkroom: I use combinations of (potassium ferricyanide, ferric salt and acid) these give a nice variation of blue depending on dilution. Hard to match on the screen, for that read fun with Adobe PS6, then if digital printing add another headache !!
Wonderful mood, David.
Many thanks Jane.
Beautiful!
Thanks 🙂