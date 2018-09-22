Farming – Wadi Al Hoqain.

Date palms, sugar cane, the henna plant, along with animal fodder; all grown in this wadi, renowned for its abundance of water all year round.

There has been some form of settlement here from as early as the bronze age, maybe even earlier.

I have not been able to find any history about the fort, although commanding such a prominent place, it does surprises me that it doesn’t get mentioned – I’ve probably not looked hard enough. 🙂

Working my way through the book shown below, so with luck.

The countries and tribes of the Persian Gulf

By: Samuel Barrett Miles Pub. 1919.