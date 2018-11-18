Undercroft of a Norman manor house built between 1170 and 1180 – Burton Agnes, East Riding of Yorkshire.
Norman Undercroft
Published by David A Lockwood
Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood
Published
2 thoughts on “Norman Undercroft”
I love architecture that’s functional and yet openly artistic as well.
So do I and it was quite a pleasant surprise opening a door and finding this undercroft. Comes of not reading the history of the place before visiting: not a bad thing some times. 🙂