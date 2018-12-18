Canal Walk. David A Lockwood Black & White. 18/12/201818/12/2018 Canal walk – Driffield. Like this:Like Loading... Related TaggedDriffield.Driffield. fogWinter UK Published by David A Lockwood Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood Published 18/12/201818/12/2018
9 thoughts on “Canal Walk.”
dark, mysterious and poetic at the same time.
Ha, that would be the influence of Charles Dickens & Sherlock Holmes. 🙂
probably yes 😀
At once spooky, tranquil, and on the verge of seeming unreal. Great photo.
Thoughts of Victorian England & Sherlock Holmes. 🙂
Now we need a gentleman in a long coat, but no pipe; smoking is bad for you after all.
☺️
Very nice!
Thank you, much appreciated.