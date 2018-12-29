A rather neglected inn – Driffield.
The sign says ‘Plasma TV’ maybe they should have spent it on a coat of paint.
Evening walk passed the Star Inn – Driffield.
A rather neglected inn – Driffield.
8 thoughts on “Evening walk passed the Star Inn – Driffield.”
A coat of paint would be better – why go to the pub to watch TV?
I agree, it’s an odd thing they do here in UK. Although I have experienced it in one or two bars in Oman. Maybe the TV distracts from the beer not being very good.
Definitely a connection I have family in Bridlington lol
Just up the road; we were on our way there looking for a new house when we called into Driffield first. As you may have noticed, Driffield won.
Once again, I love the antiquated, almost dream-like, feel of this monochrome photo. As for the plasma TV, your comment reminded me of a few houses I saw in Belize. The buildings themselves appeared to be in poor shape, but they had very expensive-looking flatscreen TV’s inside them! I suppose when one lives in a warm climate like Belize, one can afford to ignore the odd hole in the wall.
Many thanks.
I know what you mean about dilapidated buildings. I remember taking my wife to what was a tin shack with cinder block walls on Masirah Island. Asked her if she thought the occupants were poor and the answer was “yes, definitely” then I took her around the back. A brand new Range Rover !!
Interesting image and the mention about ‘Plasma TV’ shows how quickly things get out dated, right?
You could really give it a heritage look with the post processing touches 🙂
Thank you for sharing, David 🙂
Thanks – I know it’s an old building but haven’t found a date yet. Never been in so not sure they still have the TV’s going (they were very! expensive if I recall) hence the paint comment.
Slowly exploring backstreets which are full of history from the early 1800’s.