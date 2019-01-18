P.s after making this picture, I noticed that the bridge is slightly off centre with the G string. The instrument has been in storage for some time so new strings and tuning needed.
My Violin.
Published by David A Lockwood
Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art). View all posts by David A Lockwood
13 thoughts on “My Violin.”
Beautiful tonality.
Thanks John, one of those images that just worked, probably because it was spontaneous.
Very nice lines and shapes you’ve captured in this image.
Thanks, one of those impromptu moments when unpacking the instrument.
A successful on. Do you have more unpacking to do?
Thanks & yes but two houses (Oman & York) into one takes a bit of time.
Now have a big old Edwardian house with 3 floors but never enough space – although my wife would say it’s all the books and photography gear taking up space 🙂
But slowly getting organised.
That sounds like a huge job. Good luck!
Thanks, much appreciated.
Do you play now? Good tones!
Thank you & not played for a while. Did not have it in Oman, but more time now.
I used to play different instruments, but now I don’t have enough time. Now sometimes I play only the guitar.
Life gets in the way 🙂
Photography 😆