My Violin.

Black & White.

Violin & bow on seat.

P.s after making this picture, I noticed that the bridge is slightly off centre with the G string. The instrument has been in storage for some time so new strings and tuning needed.

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

Published

13 thoughts on “My Violin.

        1. Thanks & yes but two houses (Oman & York) into one takes a bit of time.
          Now have a big old Edwardian house with 3 floors but never enough space – although my wife would say it’s all the books and photography gear taking up space 🙂
          But slowly getting organised.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s