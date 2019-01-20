3 thoughts on “Tree stump with moss.

    1. A bit like the way the air has that distinctive smell that signals pending snow.
      I find the same with rain, can always tell if there is rain coming, although it took me awhile to do the same in Oman. Only ever really worked when in the mountains.

      Reply

      1. I’ve definitely smelled rain coming before, but I’m less adept at smelling pending snow. Mostly I can tell that it’s about to snow when the temps are below freezing and there are distinctive, grey clouds in the air.

        Reply

