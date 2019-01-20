Nikon Df with Nikkor 35-70 Ai zoom lens.
A picnic area near Driffield on a very cold day: but with that special light that only comes when there is snow in the air.
3 thoughts on “Tree stump with moss.”
Snow does seem to give off a special light, doesn’t it? I guess it’s the sunlight being reflected by the white, frozen water droplets.
A bit like the way the air has that distinctive smell that signals pending snow.
I find the same with rain, can always tell if there is rain coming, although it took me awhile to do the same in Oman. Only ever really worked when in the mountains.
I’ve definitely smelled rain coming before, but I’m less adept at smelling pending snow. Mostly I can tell that it’s about to snow when the temps are below freezing and there are distinctive, grey clouds in the air.