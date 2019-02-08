A short walk late last week that got terminated by rain & snow flurries.
All the snow has gone for now, just wet and windy but I can’t summon up enthusiasm for venturing out.
This way.
2 thoughts on “This way.”
Is that “Public Footpath” sign pointing to the pond? That’s one way to deal with overpopulation…
Ha, yes it does seem as if it can’t make its mind up. Actually it was suggested the White cliffs of Dover should have a sign (F… off we are full!) but that would be a bit rude.