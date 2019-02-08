Nikon Df with Nikkor 35-70 f3.5 Ai zoom lens.
Another short walk while the sun was out and before the last of the
snow turned into sludge.
This is about 5 minutes walk from our house and my aim is at least one image a month, that way I should capture all the seasons of the year. So far I’ve managed Fog, rain, snow and even some sun, although that can be a rare commodity at this time of year.
6 thoughts on “A cold but bright morning.”
I love the old building to the right of the canal, with its hard, straight angles and perfectly-aligned rows of windows.
All part of the canal infrastructure, when it was the main distribution point for produce grown on the Wolds (Yorkshire Wolds are low hills in the counties of the East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire) until the railway put it out of business.
A few of these buildings are maintained for their historical significance.
Projects are a great way to focus and develop
For me it’s a case of getting me out in UK weather.
That Uk Dave ! all the seasons in a day. So how is retirement going?
Hello ‘Someone’
Yes I forgot how bad the weather is!!!
But doing ok although I miss the freedom of exploring & camping in Oman.