A cold but bright morning.

Nikon Df with Nikkor 35-70 f3.5 Ai zoom lens.

Another short walk while the sun was out and before the last of the
snow turned into sludge.
This is about 5 minutes walk from our house and my aim is at least one image a month, that way I should capture all the seasons of the year. So far I’ve managed Fog, rain, snow and even some sun, although that can be a rare commodity at this time of year.

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

A cold but bright morning.

    1. All part of the canal infrastructure, when it was the main distribution point for produce grown on the Wolds (Yorkshire Wolds are low hills in the counties of the East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire) until the railway put it out of business.
      A few of these buildings are maintained for their historical significance.

