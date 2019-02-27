Lone tree – Black Down hills Somerset.

Black Down, the highest point in the Mendip Hills Somerset.

According to that well-known online Encyclopedia, which agrees with a book I have: the name Black Down comes from the Saxon word ‘Blac’ or ‘Bloec’ meaning bleak or dark and ‘Dun’ meaning down or fort. There are several Bronze Age round barrow earth covered burial tombs & a nearby Iron Age hill fort in the area.

Published by David A Lockwood

Amateur photographer with an interest in Prehistory (Rock Art).

2 thoughts on “Lone tree – Black Down hills Somerset.

