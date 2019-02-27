Black Down, the highest point in the Mendip Hills Somerset.
According to that well-known online Encyclopedia, which agrees with a book I have: the name Black Down comes from the Saxon word ‘Blac’ or ‘Bloec’ meaning bleak or dark and ‘Dun’ meaning down or fort. There are several Bronze Age round barrow earth covered burial tombs & a nearby Iron Age hill fort in the area.
2 thoughts on “Lone tree – Black Down hills Somerset.”
I sure like your photo and the mood you created with this one David.
Many thanks, inspired by the name of the area. It was a lovely big open space with a lot of history, buy very bleak in the winter months.